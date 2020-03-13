September 29, 1935 – March 10, 2020 – (age 84)

Patricia Ann (Huggins) Eskelsen, 84, returned to the loving arms of her Savior on March 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her six children as she slipped peacefully into eternity.

She was born September 29, 1935, in Pocatello, Idaho, the first born of Emery and Helen Huggins. She was later followed by four siblings. They spent their childhood helping work the family farm. She grew up in Bear River City and graduated from Bear River High School in 1953.

She marred Glen Woodyatt on November 5, 1955, and they were blessed to raise a family of six children Tereasa (Dean) Stokes, Shelley (Brent) Dahle, Tammy (Steve) Wood, Susie (Larry) Larsen, Harvey Woodyatt, Dan (Lisa) Woodyatt.

She was the true definition of a homemaker, helping maintain the family farm in Willard as well as running the fruit stand. In the home she excelled, caring for her six children with homemade meals, by sewing their clothing, and keeping an orderly home. Her children fondly recall that she never raised her voice, just calmly went about her duties with patience, love and kindness.

She later married Ridd Grover, on April 10, 1976. They were blessed with 33 wonderful years of marriage. During those years she loved her work at Box Elder County Courthouse in the county assessor’s office.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in the many callings and positions she held. After their retirement, they were able to serve three LDS missions: London South Mission, Philippines Temple Mission, and Hong Kong Temple Mission.

After Ridd’s passing, she later married Richard Eskelsen. The two enjoyed eight years of companionship. They loved to travel together, spend time with each other’s family, and enjoyed their golden years with one another.

Pat was preceded in death by Ridd Grover and Dick Eskelsen and her parents Emery and Helen Huggins. She is survived by her six children and her siblings Marilyn Durfey, Steven Huggins, Jean Allen, and Frank Huggins. She also leaves legacy for 21 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Special thanks to all of her friends and the staff at Maple Springs for the love and kindness shown to our mom.

Due to the Coronavirus situation, the family is having private services. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com