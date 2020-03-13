July 28, 1928 – March 10, 2020 – (age 91)



Shirley Livingston Bergeson, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah.

She was born in Freedom, Wyoming, on July 28, 1928, the oldest child of Leon and Lovena Warren Livingston. She married Carlos Marion Bergeson of Logan, Utah, in 1952. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 20, 1954.

Mrs. Bergeson was a great teacher. She loved school and all that education had to offer. She graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming, from Utah State University, Weber State University, and earned an Educational Doctorate at Utah State University. She taught at West High School in Salt Lake City, at Roy Junior High School in Weber County, and at Stevens-Henager College. She also taught at Grandview Elementary and retired after serving as principal at Wasatch Elementary in Ogden.

Mrs. Bergeson loved her family dearly and was a stay-at-home mom for 14 years to be with her four children, Karla, Jan, Bruce, and Rebecca. During this time, she enjoyed entering many contests and won numerous prizes. The prizes included a mink coat, a spotted horse, and participation in two national chicken cooking contests representing the state of Utah. And in order to participate in these contests in Delaware and Maryland, her family took trips across the U.S. in a tent trailer, with stops at every state capitol along the way. She saw to it that the children gained a great education outside the classroom. She wanted them all to be teachers – instead the girls all became attorneys and the boy a computer expert.

Mrs. Bergeson was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught in classes of all the auxiliaries and served in a Ward Relief Society Presidency. She also was a counselor in two stake Relief Society Presidencies.

She participated actively in the PTA, serving as Grandview School President, as well as the Ogden Council and Weber Region President. She was a leader in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society (Honorary Teachers), serving as a local and Utah State President. She was pleased to receive the Outstanding Educator Award from that organization.

After retirement, Mrs. Bergeson and her husband enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world and visiting many historic places. They cruised to Alaska and through the Panama Canal. They spent a month in the Mediterranean area – Rome, Greece, Turkey, Jerusalem, Cairo, etc. They visited all the capitols of Northern Europe, as well as spending time in Russia and China. How they treasured all those adventures.

Mrs. Bergeson is survived by her children, Karla Bergeson, Jan (Brad) Metcalf, Bruce (Christine) Bergeson, Rebecca (Andreas) Sandberger; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Erin (James) Davis, Amy, Heather, and Elizabeth Bergeson, Rachel and Ryan Metcalf, and Christoph and Kai Sandberger; and her great-grandson, Trevor Davis. She is also survived by her sisters Colleen Knowles and Madalyn (Robert) Newswander, and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Shirley Livingston Bergeson/Colleen Livingston Knowles Scholarship Endowment for teachers at Weber State University, Development Office, 4018 University Circle, Ogden, Utah 84403.

The family wishes to express appreciation for the loving service rendered to their mother by neighbors and in-home caregivers in St George.

