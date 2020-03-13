On Monday, March 9, 2020, Ronald Dee Burt returned to his heavenly home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Wight Burt, his mother, Marjorie Graser Burt and his sister Janet Burt Pease.

He is survived by his wife; Lynn Suzanne Roth Burt; his sister, Patty (Terry) Rosvall; his six children, Kristin (Todd) Bradfield, Ryan (Vickie) Burt, Kimberly (Brian) Baker, Patrick (Sienna) Burt, Kevin (Melissa) Burt and Peter (Elise) Burt; and 18 grandchildren.

Ron held many titles and positions during his life. He was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in London, England. He was a student and graduate of Utah State University (BS in Dairy Science) and University of Wisconsin (MS in Genetics). He served his country as an Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War (Captain) He was a provider working on his dad’s dairy farm, as an LDS seminary teacher and an over the road truck driver. He helped in his church wards through the years as Gospel Doctrine teacher, 1st counselor in a bishopric, Young Men’s President and as a worker in the Brigham City temple.

The title and position that meant the most (and will most especially be missed) is that of husband, father and “Poppa.” Ron and Lynn were married on August 10, 1967 in the Oakland, California LDS temple. He was an essential and loving part of memories of great and minor importance. From supporting and encouraging all of his children through various milestones (missions, college, marriages and becoming parents themselves) to sharing traditions through the changing of the generations. As easily as his children can remember family reunions with extended family at, what is affectionately known as The Ranch, so can most of his grandchildren recall the same experience – from fishing (and catching each other with hooks more than fish) to tractor rides and nights by the campfire.

Family vacations and day trips were a part of his life. How many times he would ride a roller coaster at Lagoon, whether he wanted to or not! When his children were old enough to ride on their own, he constantly waved, possibly secretly relieved to be past the stage of needing to participate in the rocket speed and loops of rides. Perhaps he felt the same dizziness when he took his young teenage daughters to their first rock concert or his sons deep sea fishing.

In addition to family and fun, Ron and Lynn provided a spiritual foundation for their children with regular Family Home Evenings, prayers, father/child councils, and back to school blessings. Though this ability to communicate was severely damaged when Ron suffered a stroke in June of 2013, his love was still known.

His family and friends will say their earthly good-byes at Myers Funeral Home in Brigham City on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The funeral services will be at 3:00pm. Ron will be laid to rest in the Corinne cemetery.

The family unites in expressing their appreciation for the outpouring of love and condolences.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com