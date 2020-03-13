Partial closure for Logan and other Latter-day Saint temples around the world

Logan Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced temporary changes for the Logan Temple and others around the world, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. The details were outlined in a press release Friday afternoon.

The statement from the church’s top leaders explained that beginning Monday, temple worship will be suspended. It outlined that temple ordinances, such as marriages for living persons, will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only. Proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.

In other areas of the country and world where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would, in effect, preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

The press release from the church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “Rapidly changing health conditions around the world have been a source of growing concern. Many governments have placed restrictions that have required the temporary closure of a number of temples.”

They also announced that in areas where patron housing was offered to temple patrons, those apartments are being closed. Steps are also being taken in all temples to minimize the risk of spreading disease, including reducing temple staff, limiting guests at living ordinances, and following guidelines for interacting with patrons.

The announcement came a day after the church suspended all worship services and activities. The public will also not be admitted into the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the five sessions of its April 2020 General Conference. Missionaries scheduled to enter missionary training centers in Provo or Preston, England will also begin being trained remotely by video conference.

Friday’s statement concluded, “We look forward with great anticipation to the time when temples can again operate at full capacity and extend the blessings of temple work to members and their ancestors.”

