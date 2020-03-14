Organizations scramble to inform people of their efforts to curb fears of COVID-19

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters announced they are taking steps to reduce the Coronavirus contamination.

LOGAN – Several businesses and government organizations are trying to insure their clients and customers are making proper precautions to ensure the health and welfare of others is a high priority.

Holly Budge, Public Information Officer at the Bear River Health Department, understands many people in the community have concerns about the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“Some people may wonder if they should be tested. If so, we encourage them to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7077 or their health care provider,” Budge said. “They will walk you through the specific criteria that must be met in order to be tested for the virus.”

She said if you are wondering what the criteria is, you can visit the health department’s website at brhd.org for more information.

“Currently, the criteria for testing includes having traveled to an area with on-going spread or had close contact with someone with COVID-19 AND is experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Budge said. “Since it is cold and flu season, we would like to remind the public that it is encouraged to stay home if you are sick, please always cover your cough, and wash your hands for 20 seconds.”

Cache Valley Transit District is also taking precautions to ensure passenger safety, said General Manager Todd Beutler.

“Obviously, this is an issue,” Beutler said. “They provide us with a lot of good information.”

CVTD contacted Bear River Health Department and got “a list of effective chemicals and substances for fighting

the Coronavirus and other viruses. We just verified that the chemicals and materials we are using to clean the buses on a daily basis were effective in doing that – in fighting the Coronovirus and other viruses.

“Each day our buses are cleaned in the evening and as they are pulled out of service they are cleaned, or as they are put into service they are cleaned,” he said. “So, we work hard to make sure the buses are disinfected and safe for the public.”

Beutler said with everything that’s going on there’s a lot of information out there, some accurate, some not, which causes people to have questions. When patrons have questions, CVTD personnel are happy to address those.

“We also reference the health department’s website when we get those health-related questions,” he said. “People are just interested in how does it affect me.”

“We encourage people to use good hygiene practices; if you are sick stay home,” he said. “As a community, if we respond appropriately, hopefully we will all be safe.”

Logan City has closed the Logan Library and Logan Community Health Center due to the threat of the Coronavirus effective Friday the 13, at 6 p.m. for two weeks. The tentative reopening date is Monday, March 30 the notice said.

Movie theaters are also responding to the virus. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is taking proactive steps in the best interest of its guests and team members in response to COVID-19.

All Megaplex Theatres remain open and are making operational adjustments where appropriate.

They will be limiting capacity per each auditorium at no more than 75 guests and sanitizing each occupied seat between show times. They will also refund pre-purchased guest tickets for any films that have been rescheduled by Hollywood studios.

Megaplex Theatres will also scale back their freshly-prepared foods and reschedule or refund clients or organizations that are hosting corporate events or meetings.

They have also increased their hand sanitizing stations in the theaters, among other actions, to ensure customer concerns are met.