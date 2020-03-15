Casey Snider announces run for second term as 5th District Representative

LOGAN – Casey Snider announced he is seeking a second term for District 5 in the Utah House of Representatives.

“I just feel really blessed to be able to help out my community,” Snider said when asked why he is running again for a house seat.

“What I’m hoping is that I’ve done what I’ve been asked to do,” he said. “I’ve been open, available and transparent. I’ve advocated for small limited government and I feel like I’ve done my best and it’s been a great honor. If people want me to continue to serve, I’m happy to step up to the plate again.”

Snider said he has been successful in proposing and passing legislation aimed at decreasing some of the regulatory hurdles that impact our county and others in the state. He is passionate about promoting wildlife conversation and management and is seeking approval from voters in November to amend the Utah Constitution.

House Joint Resolution 15, sponsored by Snider and passed by the legislature would create a “right to hunt and fish.”

The resolution states that “the individual right of the people to hunt and fish is a valued part of the State’s heritage and shall be forever preserved for the public good.”

“I don’t think the amendment will make any changes in the short term, but I’m thinking down the line – 20, 30, 40 years from now when demographics shift and participation in those activities decreases,” Snider stated. “I think it’s important to have a higher threshold should those uses ever be eliminated.”

Snider spent ten years in our nations capitol working at the federal level for Rep. Rob Bishop, R-District 1 and Sen. Bob Bennett. He argued the federal system at times is broken.

“I feel like I was able to do more for my community in one session than I did in and out of ten years serving in D.C.,” he said.

“It’s not a zero-sum game here like it is in D.C.,” Sinder said. “We have a system that works. I would say that 80% of our bills are bipartisan. We have to have good policy outcomes, but I also believe that people here recognize that we need to get along and work together.”

Snider said he is proud that he has been able to advocate for residents in his district.

“I’ve had constituents call and say this piece of legislation is a big deal for me – can you help me out? When those are good policy objectives or good policy for the broader Cache County, being able to help those people and all of us as a community has been something I’ve really enjoyed being a part of,” he said.

As a Republican, Snider does not shy away from promoting conservative principles and fiscal responsibility. He did, however, vote for the controversial tax reform package passed in a special session in December 2019 and repealed the first week of the 2020 legislative session. Many Utah residents opposed the bill because of a sales tax hike on unprepared food and gas – also new taxes on some service-based businesses. In an earlier interview, Snider admitted tax reform is a “complex issue” and there were many benefits to the bill. He said reform still needs to happen.

Snider resides with his wife and daughter on their family farm in Paradise.