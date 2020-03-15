Local ski resorts close for the season due to Coronavirus threat

LOGAN — Beaver Mountain and Cherry Peak ski resorts have announced they are closing for the season, due to the concern over COVID-19 threatening the safety of their customers and employees. The news was released Sunday afternoon.

In a letter to staff, Beaver Mountain Operations Manager Travis Seeholzer said, “The safety and well being of all of our employees, ski patrol, team members and community was the overriding factor in this decision.”

Cherry Peak Operations Manager Dustin Hansen posted on the company’s website, “In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and under the advisement of public health experts, [the resort] will be suspending operations until further notice.”

The closures came the same day Snowbasin announced that it would be closing for the remainder of the season. Powder Mountain also announced it would begin limiting the number of lift tickets available for each day.

Saturday, Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided to shutter 49 of their ski areas across the country. They included Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley and Solitude.

Seeholzer said, “We do understand many were looking forward to spending time at the Beav this spring. We also understand the difficulties associated with this late announcement for both our guests and employees. This situation has been changing so rapidly we have had to make some hard decisions and do understand your frustrations.”

Both resorts are already planning ahead for next season. Cherry Peak began selling season passes for the 2020-2021 season earlier this month. Beaver Mountain’s season passes go on sale Tuesday.

Seeholzer explained, “We know Beaver is your refuge and it’s ours as well. Thanks for a great season and looking forward to a better 2021.”

