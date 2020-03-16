Amid COVID-19 worries, Logan woman wants to help the elderly

Katelynn Bench the married mother of four children wants to offer assistance to people that need errands run or other things done during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LOGAN – While news bulletins and updates continue to make people uneasy, scared and unsettled, Katelynn Bench, a mother of four children, wants to offer help to people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m willing to run errands, shop, pickup medication, diapers and anything else I can do to help people,” she said. “We are in a position to help others and we want to do it.”

Her husband Colby is doing his Utah State University Civil Engineering studies at home, so between the two of them they are ready to take the time to offer service to people who need it. Bench is especially anxious to help older people and shut-ins that are more vulnerable and may need help.

“Right now we are all doing social distancing and people are scared, I understand that,” she said. “My biggest thing is we are trying to hide, but this is a time when we should want to help and watch out for each other.”

In all this uncertainty, Bench wants to be sure people are safe, but she still wants to show love and care for others.

“My church has a system where they can take care of people in our congregation or in their neighborhood, but I’m willing to help anyone who needs it, even if they are not a member of my church or life,” Bench said. “I know there are others out there that may willing to help and I’m willing to work with them also.”

She said it would be nice to develop a network where, if people could call and if she was too busy, there would be others that could step up and help.

Bench made a Facebook page and other internet information so she can be contacted if someone wants to help or if anyone wants to be helped. Along with the Facebook page email address she added a phone number.

“I know there are people willing to do their part. The last few days I’ve been trying to get my name out and let other people know how to contact me,” Bench said.

“We want to help people stay calm,” she said. “If we can get younger families involved, even if we get COVID-19, we are not as susceptible to the more harsh side effects.”

Young people are not at as much ad risk as the elderly, she said.

If you would like more information contact Katelynn Bench at her Facebook Group: Covid Helping Hands – Cache County, her phone number (435) 227-5219, or email: covidhelpinghands@gmail.com