Cache County School District announces changes to life skills and preschool

NORTH LOGAN – On Friday, the Cache County School District announced that while all Kindergarten through 12th grade classes would transition to online learning for the next two weeks, they did say that all life skills and preschool classes would continue as normal. Monday morning, they reversed that decision.

“After much consideration and consulting with local health department officials,” the district said in a statement, “the decision has been made to temporarily close our schools to all students, meaning that, in addition to the general student population, life skills and preschool students will not be attending school during the two-week school dismissal from March 16-27.”

The teachers and faculty throughout the district have been working to transition coursework to online formats, but not all students have access to the internet.

“In most cases, there is no special software needed. If you need a device in your home, the schools are prepared to provide access to one device per household per school. Comcast is also offering free internet access for those homes that do not currently have access.”

The district has established a webpage to help provide information about this current transition. On this Classroom to Community page, the following resources are available:

Individual pages for elementary and secondary students, parents, and teachers with links to the digital tools and resources they will need during the school dismissal.

Parent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) with answers to common questions we are being asked by parents. We have also established a hotline (435-792-7699) to answer parent questions in English or Spanish. The hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Information regarding our Grab-and-Go meal program.

Information regarding when to pick up packets of school materials for elementary school students will be available by Tuesday.