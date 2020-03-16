Cache Valley Hospital prepared for coronavirus response

NORTH LOGAN – Cache Valley Hospital officials said on March 5 they began to implement enhanced safety procedures to fight COVID-19.

Greg Smith, CVH Nursing Director, said visitors at the hospital will be asked some simple screening questions.

”We’re basically looking to ensure that we don’t have the presence of potential symptoms of shortness of breath or fever or a recent travel history outside of the country, those types of questions,” Smith explained.

Smith said Cache Valley Hospital has the ability to test patients that are symptomatic.

”I know that the Utah Department of Health is also asking if you feel symptomatic to call them if you think you might have been potentially exposed to the COVID-19,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety right now. We’re making sure that we have these safety precautions and testing procedures in place.”

Smith said Cache Valley Hospital has not had any patients test positive for coronavirus.

The hospital continues to work in close partnership with the Bear River Health Department, the Utah Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in monitoring COVID-19 developments.

“Above all else, we are focused on keeping our patients, colleagues and community safe,” said Daren Wells, Cache Valley Hospital CEO.

The State of Utah has created a statewide Coronavirus information line at 1-800-456-7707.