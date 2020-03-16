Competency hearing set for man charged with murdering mother

Booking photo for Shawn Andrews (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A competency hearing has been scheduled for a 28-year-old North Logan man accused of stabbing and killing his mother. Shawn R. Andrews is being held in the Cache County Jail since being arrested November 23.

Andrews appeared in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by video from jail. He has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and three counts of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Bryan Galloway told the court, two mental health evaluations had been done on Andrews. One doctor found that he was competent stand trial. The other determined that he was incompetent. He asked the court to schedule a hearing where the doctors would be able to present their evidence.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set the hearing for April 9.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police officers found Debra Andrews lying on the floor, just inside the front door of her North Logan apartment, on the afternoon of November 23. A cellphone and set of dentures were near her head. An empty bottle of alcohol was on a coffee table nearby.

Several neighbors reported seeing a man matching Shawn Andrews’ description running from the apartment complex at the time the alleged murder occurred. He was carrying a black backpack and had something wrapped around his arm.

Police later arrested Shawn Andrews and located a black discarded backpack that had blood and a knife inside.

Shawn Andrews originally told officers he left the apartment early Saturday morning and was looking for his brother. He later changed his story several times before admitting to killing his mother and discarding the backpack. He also gave several different explanations for why he committed the crime.

Andrews remains in jail, being held without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

