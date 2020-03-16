Don’t horde TP says grocery worker

CACHE VALLEY — You’ve seen the empty aisles all around the valley and the faces of frustrated shoppers. Other shoppers are engaging in ‘panic buying’ and buying much more than they need when it comes to bathroom tissue (toilet paper), paper towels, hand sanitizer and more. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, an employee of a local grocery store urged buy what you need and leave some for others.

“I just wanted to say to the community here in the Cache Valley, I’m not going to say what grocery store I work at, but my neighbors are asking me now if in the mornings when I go in, if I would be able to see if there’s any toilet paper and to buy it for them.”

“They’ll pay me back because they are on their routine of getting their monthly supply of toilet paper and now all the toilet paper is gone. So I think most of the citizens in this valley have loaded up,” he said.

Stores have now started to limit certain purchases which is good.

“The store I work at you’ve got to go ask the manager to see if there’s toilet paper and they’ll get it for you. So they’re just limiting it to…like 4 rolls of toilet paper. So that is working, but they probably should have limited it a week ago.”

He understands that people are scared but he said if you have 36 rolls of toilet paper, you’re good to go for awhile. He said please hold off so those who only have one or two rolls can get some.