Idaho’s virus cases reach 5, gov declines to close schools

Written by Associated Press
March 16, 2020
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city of Boise in this undated photo. (AP Photo/Troy Maben).

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.

Little announced the decision in a conference call with school leaders a few hours after the Idaho Education Association teacher’s union urged the governor to close schools statewide for at least three weeks.

On Saturday night state health officials said there are now five Idaho residents confirmed to have the virus, including two in Ada County, two in south-central Idaho and one in eastern Idaho’s Teton County.

