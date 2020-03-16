March 10, 1952 – March 14, 2020 – (age 68)

Jean Spackman Nelson passed away March 14, 2020, at the Memory Care Facility of Legacy House of Logan in Logan, Utah.

She was born March 10, 1952 in Logan, Utah the second born to Don Ellis and Pauline Strobelt Spackman. She attended school at Logan and Trenton Elementary, Lewiston Jr. High, Sky View High School, and graduated from Utah State University in 1973.

After graduating from USU she married Roger LaMar Nelson on August 21,1973 in the Ogden LDS Temple after which they settled down in Trenton, Utah. In her early years she worked for USU in The College of Natural Resources and Trenton Feed Co-op. In the fall of 1974 with the arrival of her first child she was blessed to be able to stay at home and raise a family.

She loved animals and was always involved in the family farm. She always had a garden and enjoyed canning and preserving food. Sustainability and self-reliance were always important to her. When her children were all in school, she started A Better Way, a bulk home storage food business. She also loved to quilt, sew, and crochet. You would often find her on Thursdays at the Smithfield Livestock Auction crocheting and bidding on cattle. She loved making quilts, Christmas stockings, baby blankets, dish towels, and many other items and giving them away.

She spent a lot of her time doing family history work and testing programs for the church. She prepared thousands of names and submitted them for temple work. In her later years she took a part-time job at the United States Post Office to support her hobbies and dote on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Roger LaMar Nelson of Trenton, Utah; a brother, Max (Karen) Spackman; two sons and two daughters, Julie Nelson of Trenton, Utah; John (Jessie) Nelson of Trenton, Utah; Katie (Klade) Oleson of Blackfoot, Idaho; Kelly (Jackie) Nelson of Clarkston, Utah; and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

The family would like to thank all the CNA’s, Intermountain Hospice team, and all others who helped care for her over the past couple of years.

There will be a grave side service Saturday March 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Trenton City Cemetery, 4800 West 9800 North, Trenton, Utah for all family and friends who would like to attend.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com