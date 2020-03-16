Police unable to pinpoint cause of fatal Brigham City explosion

Written by Associated Press
March 16, 2020
Alex Stoddard, who died in a factory explosion, and his wife (Courtesy: GoFundMe).

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Investigators say they don’t know what triggered an explosion that killed a man at an engineering business in northern Utah. The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reported Monday that police in Brigham City have completed their investigation into the March 10 blast at HyPerComp Engineering but were unable to pinpoint a cause.

Lt. Tony Ferderber says 33-year-old Alex Stoddard, who was the only one in the building at the time, was transferring oxygen from a larger tank to a smaller tank when something caused the explosion.

The blast was not caught on surveillance video. HyPerComp manufactures pressure vessels, which are often used in the automotive and aerospace industries.

