Preston schools remain open due to “no community spread” of coronavirus

PRESTON – While many schools across the country and the state of Utah are closed for the next two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools in Preston, Idaho will remain open and classes will be held on their regular schedule.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little told school districts on Sunday that the choice to close should be made locally, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said he would prefer that schools remain open.

The Preston School District School Board met Sunday and announced they will keep schools open for now.

In a statement to parents, district officials said there were a number of factors that played a part in the school board’s decision, including following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.

“Where there is no community spread, or even minimal to moderate spread, the CDC’s recommendation is to remain in school,” according to the statement.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 near Preston.

The district said the decision to keep schools open was not made lightly and things could change in the next hour, day, or week.

Still, several districts in Idaho made the decision to close, including the Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Nampa, Cassia, Lewiston and West Ada districts.

Pocatello-Chubbuck will remain open, but the district will excuse all absences from Monday through Friday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Boise State University and Idaho State University will be transitioning to online classes.

As of Monday morning, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Idaho.