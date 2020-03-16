September 26, 1980 – March 13, 2020 – (age 39)

Sarah Meghan Williams, 39, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Malad, Idaho. Meghan was born on September 26, 1980 in Great Falls, Montana.

Meghan was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Meghan loved to go on Harley rides with her husband, Doug. She also loved attending festivals, listening to music, and spending time with her dogs, Quinn and Nikki.

Meghan loved to go out to eat with her children, but especially having sushi with Trevon and Hadley. She also enjoyed watching her son, Gage and Doug’s children compete in sports.

She was talented at crafting and created amazing wreaths and household decor, even mastering some wood projects with a little help from Doug.

Meghan was raised in Tremonton and Riverside, Utah. As a young girl she danced, clogged and did gymnastics and played softball. She loved horses and spent summers at the race track. Meghan was left home on foal watch one winter evening when she was about 13. She successfully delivered a healthy filly, beaming with pride at her accomplishment!

She attended Bear River High School and later became a certified Phlebotomist. Meghan worked as a Medical Assistant while studying online towards a degree in Medical Assisting. She was employed at Proctor & Gamble.

Meghan married Bryon Buttars, together they had 2 sons; Trevon and Hadley. They were later divorced. She and Jake Allsop had one son; Gage. She then married Doug Williams and together they were raising 6 children.

Meghan is survived by her husband, Doug Williams; her children; Trevon Buttars (Braxton Allen), Hadley Buttars, Gage Allsop; Haden, Samantha, and Jace Williams; her parents, Steve and Sarah Kearl; her siblings, Briana (Andrew) Cunningham, Adam Kearl, Judd Kearl, Kallee Kearl (Tera Fowers), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Walter Ellingson; her first husband Bryon Buttars; and her niece, Kambry Blayke Kearl.

A viewing will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Internment will follow at the Weston City Cemetery at 1:00pm.

