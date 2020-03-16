Sharon Lee Loosle

January 18, 1931 – March 13, 2020 – (age 89)

Sharon L. Loosle 89, of Smithfield, Utah passed away on March 13, 2020 in Logan, Utah. She was born January 18, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois to John Cantrall and Pauline Faria.

Sharon was the eldest child in her family and had three siblings; Judith, Barbara, and William.

She was raised and attended schools in Chicago, Illinois. Sharon loved music and was a wonderful singer and was actively singing even as recently as her last hospital visit. She served in numerous church callings, her favorite was ward music director.

Sharon married Marlin K. Loosle in 1955 and joined the LDS church and had two children; Sherry and Michael. They later divorced. Sharon spent over 40 years working for Utah State University and the Space Dynamics Laboratory.

Sharon is survived by her children; Sherry McCloud of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael K. (Delia) Loosle of North Logan, Utah. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Monica, Brian, Sabrina, Brandy, and Steven and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Pauline, her sister Judith, two great-grandchildren Braxton and Hailey Saunders.

Our family wishes to give a special thank you to the wonderful caring staff Legacy House of Logan and the services provided by Sunshine Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:30am in the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net