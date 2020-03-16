Thomas Elmer Rowley, 85, passed away March 14, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Whitney, Idaho.

He was born June 28, 1934 in Tempe, Arizona, the son of Clarence Marion and Adella Grey Portis Rowley. He was active in the FFA and graduated from Union High School in Roosevelt, Utah.

He married Joan Shumway on June 3, 1952 in the Logan Utah Temple. They were later divorced. In 1995, he married Ardis Bronson Drury in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2016.

He was a Structural Building Mover and was on the Board of Directors for the Structural Movers Association. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting. He also enjoying canning and cooking and he had a catering business. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by one son and four daughters, Ervin (Roxie) Rowley of Mesa, Arizona; Rita (Glenn) Ramsey of Burley, Idaho; Janis (David) Skinner of Preston, Idaho; Leann (Doug) Martineau of Gilbert, Arizona; Sheila (Jeff) Black of San Tan Valley, Arizona; by 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren; by his former spouse, Joan Shumway Rowley of San Tan Valley, Arizona; by two sisters and three brothers, Phyllis Christiansen of Austin, Texas; Allen (Paula) Rowley of Mesa, Arizona; Ned (Ingrid) Rowley of Missouri; Steven (Melody) Rowley of Mesa, Arizona; and Suzanne (Forrest) Brown of Cache Valley, Utah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardis; by a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Palmer; and by one brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery.

