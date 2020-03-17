BRHD confirms Coronavirus case in Box Elder

Testing for the Coronavirus is now available throughout Utah.

LOGAN – Officials of the Bear River Health Department have confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Box Elder County.

The infected individual is an adult resident who appears to have been exposed to the novel virus through contact with another individual known to be infected in Salt Lake. The Box Elder resident has now been hospitalized.

Citing medical privacy laws, BRHD officials declined to reveal any additional details about the infected individual, except to confirm that the patient is an adult between the ages of 18-60 years old. They did, however, confirm that the patient’s family has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor themselves for respiratory symptoms during that time.

Those symptoms include cough, fever over 100 degrees and shortness of breath.

BRHD director Lloyd Berentzen emphasized that, although most Coronavirus patients will experience only mild symptoms, it is still critical for communities in northern Utah to take steps to slow the spread of the disease.

Berentzen urged local residents to practice social distancing, avoid groups of more than 10 people, wash their hands, and, disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as often as possible.

According to the latest update from the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, other Utah health districts reporting confirmed cases of Coronavirus include Wasatch (two cases), Davis (four cases), Weber-Morgan (4 cases), Summit County (eight cases), Salt Lake County (20 cases) and Utah County (one case).

The health department also announced it is closing its building at 635 South 100 East in Logan to best utilize staff and resources in response to COVID-19. Their location at 655 East 1300 North in Logan will remain open.