Cache County offices remain open during coronavirus protocol

CACHE COUNTY – Cache County offices will remain open during the coronavirus precautionary protocol period.

County Executive Craig Buttars said it is his intent to keep offices open during regular business hours at this time. However, in keeping with CDC, state, and local health department guidelines, the county asks that the public conduct as many transactions as possible online.

The county will observe social distancing protocol and asks the public to do so, as well.

The next Cache County Council meeting is scheduled March 31, 2020. Officials will evaluate the situation and are considering having a meeting that is closed to public attendance but live streamed on the County Facebook page.

The Cache County Event Center is closed to events and groups larger than 20 people. Also, the Cache County Library is closed for the next two weeks at which time they will reevaluate and determine whether to remain closed or open.

The Cache County Senior Citizens Center has closed the dining room and canceled group events. However, Meals on Wheels food is still being delivered and meals are being prepared each day for those who wish to come pick them up at the entrance to take home.

County leaders are consulting with the Bear River Health Department (435-792-6500) on an hourly basis and remind residents that things can change quickly, but believe this is the best practice for the government offices at this time.

If you have questions or need County Services, please try calling the office before coming in person or visit here.