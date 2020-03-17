Former Logan man arrested for allegedly molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Alejandro Gutierrezz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 46-year-old former Logan man, who has been on the run since 2011, was recently arrested and brought back to face charges that he sexually abused a young girl. Alejandro Gutierrez was booked last week into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest after he fled the area nine years ago. He was picked up by US Marshals earlier this month and transferred back to the state.

According to the warrant, Gutierrez is suspected of molesting the then 13-year-old girl multiple times over the period of several years. The last time was at her home, when he allegedly climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her.

Police report, the girl woke up her siblings, who then reported the incident to the children’s mother. They confronted Gutierrez, who claimed he was drunk and asleep at the time. He left the home before officers arrived and hadn’t been seen since.

In April 2011, a judge issued the no bail arrest warrant for Gutierrez after his car was found at the Salt Lake International Airport. At that time, police had suspected that he had fled the country, traveling back to Mexico.

Gutierrez is expected to be arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday. He has been charged with five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

