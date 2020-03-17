Governor Herbert orders all restaurants and bars to suspend dine-in options statewide

Everett Thorpe painted a mural in the Blue Bird Restaurant. It is a timeline mural Thorpe painted that begins with trappers and Native Americans and ends in 1988.

SALT LAKE CITY – Tuesday afternoon Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued an order to all restaurants and bars to suspend dine-in options for two weeks.

“Restaurants can continue curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and delivery options,” the Governor posted on Twitter. “The order is intended to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in public spaces.”

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The governor’s order also tells restaurants to add sanitation precautions and check employees for symptoms of COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift.

“We have not made this decision lightly,” the Governor continued. “I know this will disrupt lives and cost jobs, and for that I’m very sorry. Still, I’m convinced this will save many lives, and I’m also convinced that Utahns will step up to help each other, and we’ll get through this together.”

The governor encouraged Utahns to buy local and support their local businesses at this time. He also asked Utahns to follow the recommendations made nationally that people should prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more, self isolate if they are 60 years old or older or are immunocompromised, and to avoid nursing or long-term care facilities, except to provide critical care.