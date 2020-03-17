Latter-day Saint leaders adjust some missionary service and close Deseret Industries to public

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced further restrictions to protect the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations affect missionaries serving around the world, and employees at Deseret Industries.

In a press release, the Church stated that leaders are implementing some temporary adjustments to missionary service. The changes include:

Young missionaries with health issues and senior missionaries being released from service.

Missionaries who begin their service and are unable to travel to their assigned mission may be temporarily reassigned to another mission.

Young missionary elders currently serving in missions within the United States and Canada who would complete their mission on or before September 1, 2020, may be released after they have served for 21 months.

Some missionaries also may be temporarily reassigned.

Missionaries who are restricted from leaving their residences will continue teaching using technology, studying the scriptures, language learning, family history, online community service and other activities as identified by their mission president.

The Church also announced that beginning Wednesday, Deseret Industries’ stores will be closed to the general public for shopping and donations. They will remain open to support the needs of individuals served by local church leaders and community partner grants. Employees who are in low-risk demographics may be transferred to other church facilities.

The press release concluded that church leaders are continuing to monitor conditions and make further adjustments as needed.

