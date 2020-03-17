Linda Smith Kotter

November 1, 1946 ~ March 12, 2020 – (age 73)



Linda passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, due to complications following a brain aneurysm.

Linda was born in Logan, Utah, November 1, 1946. She was the daughter of Grant and Hope Smith. Linda graduated from Box Elder High School and Utah State University.

She married Reed Kotter on July 17, 1970 in the Logan Temple. Together they had two children, Kimberly and Chad.

Linda was an accomplished violinist, and played for the Utah State University Symphony. Following her graduation, she taught at Inter-Mountain Indian School and Uintah Elementary School. She retired from Intermountain Health Care.

Following retirement she remained active as a volunteer at the McKay Dee Surgical Center. Linda was a Real soccer fan and an avid Utah JAZZ fan. She loved the members of the soccer team that she coached.

Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was active as the Young Women’s Leader and also a Den Mother for Cub Scouts of America. Linda volunteered as President of the Uintah Highlands Community Council. She along with others worked with the Mott Foundation, and acquired support funding for the playground/park at Uintah Elementary School. She was an active member of the DUP and volunteered at the DUP Museum in Downtown Ogden for many years.

Linda loved traveling the world with her husband and close friends; favorite, being several trips to and around England. She loved spending time at her Bear Lake Cabin. Linda was a licensed ham radio operator (KC7FDV). Linda shepherded her special needs sister throughout her sister’s life.

Linda is survived by her husband, Reed Kotter; her children, Kimberly (Travis) Bennett and Chad (JoLynne) Kotter; and five grandchildren, Aidan, Alex, Logan, Brock, and Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie Hamilton.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no public viewing. The family asks that everyone follow CDC guidelines given in regards to the Coronavirus. If you are sick please stay home.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Glen Biddulph and the doctors and staff at the Neuro Critical Care ICU Intermountain Medical Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and countless other caretakers over the last few years as her health declined.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lindquistmortuary.com