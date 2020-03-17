Logan and Preston cancel city council meetings

The much anticipated decision on the fate of the Emporium and downtown Center Block is going to have to wait. Tuesday night’s Logan Municipal County meeting has been cancelled due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus. The next council meeting is tentatively scheduled for April 7.

The next Cache County Council meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 31.

Preston, Idaho Mayor Dan Keller met with city staff Monday and cancelled all city meetings for the remainder of the month, including city council, planning and zoning and town halls.

The City of Logan is now asking residents to conduct city business online or over the phone as much as possible.

Most city business can be conducted over the phone, on the website or vie email, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Some employees are working remotely so if you need to get a hold of an employee, please leave a message.

General Logan City questions can be answered at 435-716-9000 and on the city website at www.loganutah.org.