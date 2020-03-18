BRHD confirms Coronavirus in Cache County

LOGAN – Officials at the Bear River Health Department have announced that two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Cache County.

The infected individuals are adult residents of Cache County over 60 years of age.

BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge said that, while the circumstances of these new cases are still being investigated, both individuals appear to have been exposed to the virus while traveling recently.

Budge added that both individuals are now under self-quarantine in the local area.

Citing medical privacy laws, BRHD officials declined to reveal any additional details about the infected individuals. They did indicate that local residents who have had recent contact with them have been notified and advised to self-quarantine.

Wednesday’s announcement brings the number of confirmed cases within the Bear River health district to three. BRHD officials had previously said that one resident of Box Elder County, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, had been hospitalized.

Budge said that patient had been exposed to the disease through contact with an infected individual in Salt Lake City. While protecting the Box Elder patient’s privacy, she added the patient’s family has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor themselves for respiratory symptoms during that time.

Those symptoms include cough, fever over 100 degrees and shortness of breath.

BRHD director Lloyd Berentzen continued to emphasize that, although most Coronavirus patients will experience only mild symptoms, it is still critical for communities in northern Utah to take steps to slow the spread of the disease.

Berentzen urged local residents to practice social distancing, avoid groups of more than 10 people, wash their hands, and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as often as possible.

According to the latest update from the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, the total count of Coronavirus patients in Utah now stands at 55 residents and 10 visitors.

Other Utah health districts reporting confirmed cases of Coronavirus include Wasatch (two cases), Davis (six cases), Weber-Morgan (4 cases), Summit County (15 cases) , Salt Lake County (22 cases) and one case in each of the Southwest Utah, Tooele and Utah County districts.