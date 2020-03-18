November 02, 1924 – March 17, 2020 – (age 95)



Ethel Amazine Clark, 95 of Nampa, Idaho passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, at her home.

Ethel was born on November 2, 1924, in Weed, California to William Franklin Joyce and Nellie Mallory. She was one of 9 children born in the family and the last surviving of her siblings. She was raised in California.

She Married Ernie Clark March 13, 1946, and together they had 3 children Donna, Jimmy, and Mickey all who survive her.

It didn’t matter if you knew her as Ethel, Mama, Auntie or friend she loved everyone and enjoyed spending her time with everyone she came in contact with. Ethel was very quick-witted and enjoyed nothing more than getting together with her siblings and family and her own children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, laughing and talking and just enjoying each other’s company.

For the past six years, Ethel has resided with her daughter Donna in Nampa, who devoted her life to taking care of her and making sure that she had anything and everything she could possibly want. They would often be seen together in the car or out in the garden where Ethel would sit and enjoy the sunshine while Donna worked with her flowers and vegetables. She would always have a smile and a hello for anyone who would come by. Her presence will be missed by so many people, but by none more than by her 3 children, Donna, Jimmy, and Mickey: 6 grandchildren and a multitude of great and great-great-grandchildren.

Even though the past few months were hard and her body was tired and worn out, she never complained and she would still do her share of damage to a homemade pumpkin pie, provided to her anytime she wanted it.

No funeral services will be conducted at this time and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at franklincountyfuneral.com