Idaho adopts stricter guidelines to limit coronavirus spread

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is adopting stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but is not enacting mandatory measures for now.
Republican Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday announced that the state was adopting federal guidelines recommending against holding gatherings of more than 10 people. The guidelines also advise using drive-thru or pickup options at restaurants.
Little is also recommending against unnecessary travel and shopping.
State health officials say 11 people have tested positive for the virus in counties scattered in five counties across the southern half of the state. Little says mandatory measures could eventually be put in place depending on the extent of the outbreak.