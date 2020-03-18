Idaho adopts stricter guidelines to limit coronavirus spread

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, left, announces stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and also livestreaming the discussion, at his ceremonial office in the Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Sign language interpreter Steven Stubbs is at center; state epidemiologist Christine Hahn is at right. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is adopting stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but is not enacting mandatory measures for now.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday announced that the state was adopting federal guidelines recommending against holding gatherings of more than 10 people. The guidelines also advise using drive-thru or pickup options at restaurants.

Little is also recommending against unnecessary travel and shopping.

State health officials say 11 people have tested positive for the virus in counties scattered in five counties across the southern half of the state. Little says mandatory measures could eventually be put in place depending on the extent of the outbreak.