Idaho bill targets transgender birth certificate changes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional is heading to the governor’s desk in Idaho.

An advocacy group says Ohio and Tennessee are the only other states in the country where transgender people cannot change their birth certificates.

The Senate voted 27-6 on Tuesday to approve the measure. It overwhelmingly passed in the House last month despite a federal ruling that a past law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Some senators said they’re willing to risk a lawsuit that the Idaho attorney general’s office says could cost $1 million.