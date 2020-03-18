Intermountain Healthcare issues new visitor guidelines

LOGAN – Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and clinics — including Logan Regional Hospital — instituted new visitor guidelines Tuesday afternoon.
Intermountain Healthcare Chief Physician Executive Mark Briesacher said the changes were prompted by the anticipated growing number of COVID-19 cases.
A rumor late Tuesday that Logan Regional was on lock down was not true.
Hospital officials said no visitors will be allowed except in these circumstances:
- Two visitors are allowed only for obstetric patients, well-baby patients and end-of-life patients.
- One visitor is allowed for minors under age 18, for patients with disruptive behaviors or altered mental status, for patients undergoing surgery or procedures, for patients with an appointment at a hospital-based clinic and for patients at admission and discharge.
- Logan Regional officials said COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors. All visitors admitted will be screened and no visitor with signs of COVID-19 or respiratory illness will be allowed.
On Tuesday, the Bear River Health Department confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the health district, identifying a patient between the ages of 18-60 who lives in Box Elder County.