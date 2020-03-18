Intermountain Healthcare issues new visitor guidelines

LOGAN – Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and clinics — including Logan Regional Hospital — instituted new visitor guidelines Tuesday afternoon.

Intermountain Healthcare Chief Physician Executive Mark Briesacher said the changes were prompted by the anticipated growing number of COVID-19 cases.

A rumor late Tuesday that Logan Regional was on lock down was not true.

Hospital officials said no visitors will be allowed except in these circumstances:

Two visitors are allowed only for obstetric patients, well-baby patients and end-of-life patients.

One visitor is allowed for minors under age 18, for patients with disruptive behaviors or altered mental status, for patients undergoing surgery or procedures, for patients with an appointment at a hospital-based clinic and for patients at admission and discharge.

Logan Regional officials said COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors. All visitors admitted will be screened and no visitor with signs of COVID-19 or respiratory illness will be allowed.

On Tuesday, the Bear River Health Department confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the health district, identifying a patient between the ages of 18-60 who lives in Box Elder County.