August 10, 1935 – March 14, 2020 – (age 84)

Joan Marie Michaelson Miles, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of Saturday, March 14, surrounded by love. She was eighty-four.

Mom was welcomed to the world on August 10, 1935, in Montpelier, Idaho, by parents William Vivian Michaelson and Lois Stock Michaelson and an older brother, Larry. He taught her to ride a bike and later, to drive, and she adored him.

Mom’s dear friend Mary Lou lived across the street. The two were inseparable and people referred to them as the “twins.” As a young girl, Mom was tall, beautiful, and athletic.

It was on a softball field, in fact, where our Dad, Jerry, first laid eyes on her. At the ripe old age of twelve, Dad ran straight home to tell his mother that he had met the girl he was going to marry. They became engaged while both were seniors in high school and were married in her grandparents’ home on June 30, 1955. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They resided in Salt Lake City and Montpelier before settling in Logan in 1961.

Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, Mom loved music. In high school, she competed and performed in a trio with friends Marilyn and Winnie Mae throughout the Bear Lake Valley. In 2005, the three reunited for a recording session at Joan’s Logan home and spent a memorable weekend singing and reminiscing.

In 1969 Dad and a partner founded the Logan Jr. Football League and brought little league football to Cache Valley for the first time. Mom was indispensable to the program: she distributed uniforms and sold concessions at the field on Saturdays. They tirelessly served in this endeavor for twenty-one years.

As young parents, Mom and Dad took in and lovingly cared for Grandma Grace (Miles), who had lost her sight. Mom was an expert gardener and an exceptional homemaker and cook. Holidays and Sunday dinners at Grandma’s house are legendary.

Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lundstrom Park 1st Ward. She served faithfully in many callings, including Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, Relief Society Secretary, YWMIA Secretary, Primary President, and Visiting Teaching Coordinator, a position she continued to fill even after she became bedridden. Her beautiful handwriting skill was displayed in the volumes of Relief Society and MIA histories she kept.

Once her children were grown, Mom went to work for Dr. Joseph Nelson as a receptionist, assistant, and insurance claims processor. She loved her time there and formed life-long friendships with the Nelsons, and Debbie, Becky, and Margaret.

After her retirement, she, Kim, and dear friends Carrie and her mother, Winona, traveled the world. With stops in Germany, Ireland, England, and the Soviet Union, they saw extraordinary sights and shared many wonderful experiences. Mom’s children and grandchildren were the recipients of priceless souvenirs and keepsakes, the spoils of her travels.

Family was paramount to Mom. It is evident by treasured family photographs lovingly displayed on walls and shelves in her home and simply by the way she lived. Until recent years, when her back pain became excruciating and her sight and hearing failed, she never missed a dance review, band, orchestra, or choir concert, wedding reception, graduation, birthday party, or sporting event of a child or grandchild. “You can be there again, Mom.” She epitomized elegance and class, yet she was humble, warm, and accepting. She is a noble spirit.

Joan leaves behind her loving husband, Jerry K. Miles, daughters Kristy Peterson (Jeff), Kimberly Miles, and Tiffani Corda (Tim), all of Logan, and son, Jerry K. Miles, Jr. (Jennifer) of Auburn, Washington, and Houston, Texas. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosalie Michaelson, aunt, Audrey Michaelson, and beloved nieces and nephews. She has ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with another on the way, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viv and Lois, step-father, Ed Closner, step-mother, Leda Michaelson, and brother, Larry Michaelson.

We wish to thank the many individuals who compassionately cared for Mom in her final years, months, and days: wonderful Intermountain Homecare and Hospice nurses and aides; Dr. Michael Stones; Marinda Paskett of Skyline Pain Clinic; special friends and neighbors; our Dad, Jerry; and Kim, who selflessly and lovingly dedicated the past several years of her life solely to Mom’s care, comfort, and happiness.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and are scheduled for 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with a family viewing from 11:00 – 11:45am. Location to be determined. Due to the Covid-19 situation, services will be limited to immediate family only. We are making every effort to make her services available online for her dear friends and family who cannot attend. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Helen Keller wrote, “Death is no more than passing from one room into another, but . . . in that other room, I shall see.” We take great comfort in knowing that Mom can once again hear and see and walk.

Due to the fluid situation, please visit allenmortuaries.net for updates.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net