Megaplex Theatres close doors as precaution to COVID-19

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre.

LOGAN — The University Stadium 6 and Providence Stadium 8 theatres have temporarily closed until further notice as a precaution against the Coronavirus. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Larry H. Miller Company, and affects all theatres in Utah and Nevada.

A press release stated, out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of guests and team members, the company was temporarily suspending regular business operations of all Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations effective immediately.

It reiterated that even though there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the theatres to date, the decision was made after reviewing the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and other health safety experts. There was no timetable given for when they would reopen.

Megaplex Theatres President Blake Andersen said, “In our 20-year history, Megaplex Theatres has never experienced anything like this. The entire Megaplex Theatres team offers our sincere well wishes for all individuals and families affected by these unprecedented events.”

The company will reportedly utilize existing benefits policies to continue to pay eligible full-time team members during the closure and provide additional assistance for part-time team members.

Megaplex Theatres promised to work with customers who have pre-purchased tickets during the temporary closure and provide full refunds. They expressed appreciation to customers for their patience.

Anderson explained, “We will work together to honor the guiding principles of our founder and the entire Larry H. Miller organization – to ‘go about doing good’ and, when the time is right, we’ll be ready to once again provide our guests the best entertainment experience possible.”

will@cvradio.com