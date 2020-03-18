Nancy Packard Menlove, 79 passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Brigham City Hospital. Just like everything she did she had her family with her.

Nancy was born May 30, 1940 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the daughter of Merle Blackett and Alton William Packard. She graduated Springville High School and attended Utah State University.

She married the love of her life, Richard Duaine Menlove on August 7, 1959 in Springville, Utah. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Logan Temple and shared 60 years together in this life. Richard passed away on October 10, 2019. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served as a Young Women’s leader for many years.

A mother of six sons she spent most of her time teaching them to be gentlemen, would always be up for an adventure with them, gave them her infectious smile and was truly their friend. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her outings with her Springville classmates, always had a story tell, never met a hobby she didn’t like and was loved by all. She was named “Homemaker of the Year”

Nancy is survived by her sons: Curt (Karen) Menlove, Phillip (Bobbi) Menlove, Cory (Alaina) Menlove, Kent (Colleen) Menlove, Mitchel (Wendy) Menlove, Russell (Wendy) Menlove, 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and brother Milan Packer.

With the Coronavirus a Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.

The family wants to thank the Nurses and the entire staff at Brigham City Hospital for their kind attention and loving care during Nancy’s stay.

