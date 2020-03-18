Norma Richardson Wheatley, 97, completed her earthly mission on March 10, 2020, at Seasons Rehabilitation Center in St. George, Utah, from causes incident to age. She is having a joyous reunion with her beloved husband, Thomas Ross, son, John Steven, and other family members.

Norma was born on April 11, 1922, to Levi Walter Richardson and Mary Lovina Pead in Brigham City, Utah. She was the fifth of their eight children.

Norma met the love of her life, Thomas Ross Wheatley, at a roller-skating rink in Brigham City. They were married in Pensacola, Florida. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 17, 1959. She was the proud mother of four children: Thomas Ross Jr., John Steven, Rosemary, and David Ray.

Norma had many hobbies throughout her life including: quilting, playing the organ, gardening, and arts and crafts.

She was an active member of the LDS Church and held many positions of leadership and responsibility. She was also proud to be a member of the Kansas City Singing Mothers.

Norma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family.

She is survived by her children: Thomas Ross Jr., Rosemary (Marty), and David; daughter-in-law, Susan; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings; husband, Thomas Ross; and son, John Steven.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Honeyville City Cemetery, 2500 West 6900 North, Honeyville, Utah.

