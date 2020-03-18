Sarah Begaye Tingey

September 12, 1943 – March 16, 2020 – (age 76)



Sarah Tingey, 76; of Grace, Idaho passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

Sarah was born on September 12, 1943 in Brimhall, New Mexico the daughter of Navajo Jim Begaye and Rose Dawes.

She married David Deveral Tingey on August 29, 1963 in Gallup, New Mexico and they were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on May 8, 1970.

Sarah had lived in Brimhall, New Mexico; Cedar City, Utah; Brigham City, Utah; and Grace, Idaho.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an active ministering sister.

She is survived by her husband, David Deveral Tingey of Grace, Idaho, and one son and two daughters, Richard Scott Tingey of Fort Collins, Colorado, Dianna Lynn Bowles of Logan, Utah, Karla Jean Battle of Richmond, Virginia.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Leslie Arviso of Gallup, New Mexico, Jim Murphy Begaye of Paige, Arizona and four sisters, Leona Arviso of Logan, Utah, Evelyn Weaver of Montpelier, Idaho, Jane Curley of Gallup, New Mexico, and Bertha Gruber of Gallup, New Mexico.

Services for family and close friends will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the Thatcher/Williams Ward Chapel, 2060 Niter Bench Road, Grace, Idaho. Burial will be in the Grace Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at simsfh.com