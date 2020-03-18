Senior Citizen Center changes Meals on Wheels procedures

Jamie Hanks a volunteer, loads a container with meals to deliver to senior citizens in the county Wednesday.

LOGAN – The Cache County Senior Citizen Center no longer serves congregate meals during the week, but they are still feeding 260 people a day.

Program Director Giselle Madrid said they prepare lunches for Meals on Wheels and are offering curbside pickup for lunch instead of serving it in the cafeteria.

“What we are doing is putting the sack lunches together and the people pick them up at our front door,” she said. “We assign everyone a time. And we staggered the times for social distancing purposes.”

For volunteers delivering Meals on Wheels there is no direct contact with the clients. Drivers knock on the door and leave the meal on the step.

“Drivers only enter the home if the client can’t get to the door and they get permission to enter,” Madrid said. “Then they leave it on the counter or table and leave.”

Madrid said clients can also pick up their orders from the Utah Food Bank at the Senior Citizen Center. The boxes are packed with a variety of cans and packages of food.

Participants can fill out applications at their office.

She said the volunteer drivers are required to use hand sanitizer while delivering so the center has a need for hygiene products.

“We could use hand sanitizer, disinfectants, depends, and new (plastic) bags or grocery store bags,” Madrid said. “The bags are for the meals, the hand sanitizer and disinfectants are for the drivers to use before and after the deliveries and the depends are for our home bound clients.”

The center has been doing it this way since Monday.

“The number one thing is, we are giving them a meal,” she said. “We get people telling us how grateful they are for the service.”