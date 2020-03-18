February 16, 1979 – March 17, 2020 – (age 41)

Our loving dad, son, brother, and friend, Shad Travis Hore, 41, passed away suddenly in his sleep, March 17, 2020.

He was born on February 16, 1979, to Brian Scott Hore and Cyndi Lee Jorgensen.

Shad enjoyed fishing, hiking, cougar hunting and anything outdoors. He was also big into sports and always included his kids to join in. He was very involved in wrestling with his son.

Shad always considered himself “The Honeyville Boy” because of where he was raised. Little kids and babies were always drawn to him. He had a great childhood and enjoyed growing up with two rambunctious brothers.

Shad married Melissa Karren. They have three children, Wyatt, Hailey, and Payton. They were later divorced. Then Shad met the love of his life, Natalie Hatch. He added Ryker to his family. Natalie and Shad had many great adventures together.

Shad is preceded in death by his dad; grandparents, Richard and Janice Hore; grandparents, Roland Wayne Jorgensen and Jan; grandpa, Reed McBride; aunt, Wendy Head.

He is survived by his children; brothers, Benjamin (Heather) Jorgensen and Khord Mehl (Megan O’Grady); mom, Cyndi Jorgensen; step-mom, Linda Hore; grandma, Shirley McBride; and many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews; step-brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com