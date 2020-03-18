The mayor tackles earthquake and how to conduct business with Logan city during pandemic

Doing her best to follow the governor and others recommendation to implement social distancing during the pandemic, Logan mayor Holly Daines appeared on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program by telephone on a busy day. Not only continued coronavirus concerns, but there was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered near Magna that shook people up early Wednesday morning.

“Fortunately we were quite a distance from the epicenter. We had crews out all morning checking our infrastructure. At this point, we have not determined that we have any damage at all. Water systems are fine, sanitary…sewer lines seem fine, everything is functioning as normal. They said once in awhile you’ll see a few tiny cracks in water lines..that will show up after an event like this, but nothing major at this point,” the mayor said.

Daines said as far as the coronavirus scare is concerned, the city is doing its best to set a good example to ‘flatten the curve’ as officials have urged to reduce the spread of the virus, so as to save lives and not overwhelm the healthcare system.

“We are still open for business, I would like to stress that. But right now city buildings are open by appointment only. We’re asking people to do their business by phone or online. If there’s a need for someone to come in and see us, there are contact numbers on our website, we can have someone meet you at the door and in practicing social distancing, meet you in an appropriate distance and get you the help you need.”

The mayor said they have temporarily shut down the library and recreation center where people tend to congregate in larger numbers and where there’s much more interaction. But if someone needs a building permit or getting something approved through engineering or plans for community development, the city can still help.

AUDIO: Mayor Daines on monthly Speak to the Mayor with Jason Williams on 3/18/2020