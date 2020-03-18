USU cancels 133rd graduation commencement ceremony

LOGAN – Utah State University’s effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Wednesday’s cancellation of commencement ceremonies. USU’s 133rd commencement had been scheduled for April 30 on the Logan campus in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

In today’s announcement, President Noelle Cockett said the university will honor its graduates at a later date. Details will be released soon.

In dealing with COVID-19, the university has already canceled or postponed public events and made other decisions to mitigate the spread of the virus. Also, today was scheduled to be the first day classes were moved online.

Utah State joins other schools in the Utah System of Higher Education to either cancel or postpone commencement events this spring.

Convocations and hooding ceremonies scheduled for each of USU’s individual colleges were also canceled. Today’s decision also affects graduation events at USU’s statewide campuses.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families,” said President Noelle Cockett.

“We are disappointed we won’t be celebrating our students’ accomplishments at this time, but we are committed to doing everything possible to protect our community. I look forward to celebrating with my fellow Aggies at a later date. In the meantime, I ask all of us to support each other in the coming days and weeks.”

