Couple arrested in Nibley after trying to flee deputies

Left to right: Booking photos for Colton Zilles and Krystal Thornock (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to flee from deputies near Heritage Park in Nibley. Colton Zilles and Krystal Thornock were booked into the Cache County Jail on multiple misdemeanor offences.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle early Thursday morning. As he attempted to stop the car, it sped up and tried to flee. At one point the vehicle turned off its lights.

Near Heritage Park, the vehicle stopped. Two occupants got out and fled on foot.

Deputies chased after the individuals and soon caught Thornock. Zilles was located shortly after, trying to hide in a nearby backyard.

Bartschi said both suspects were booked on suspicion of evading and obstructing justice. Charges are pending the completion of their investigation.

Court records show Zilles and Thornock have previous involvements with law enforcement, including drug possession, criminal mischief and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.

