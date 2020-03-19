Food Pantry seeking donations amid binge buying of groceries

Chris Dewey a volunteer at the Cache Food Pantry puts donuts from a box into a bag for patrons needing food.

LOGAN – Matt Whitaker, Cache Community Food Pantry administrator, is feeling the effects of binge buying throughout Cache Valley.

“We usually go around and pick up excess food from grocery stores and with people buying more food than usual there is less for us,” he said. “And, with the Feed Utah 2020 food drive being cancelled we are okay on the short term, but we, long term, could be in trouble.”

He said people can still bring donations to the food pantry. Alternatively, if someone wants food pantry employees or volunteers to buy the food they can donate money online and the pantry can do the shopping for them.

“I have seen a spike in applications since this month,” Whitaker said. “We are currently helping around 800 families.”

He said the donations are down so it is hard to keep volunteers busy.

“Normally, I would take volunteers, but I don’t have that much for them to do right now,” he said. “Some of my volunteers are senior citizens and are more vulnerable and many of them are not coming in.”

The food pantry offers ways to donate financially and all the forms can be found on their website www.cachefoodpantry.com or contact Matt at (435) 753-7140.

There are other ways to donate to the food pantry, as well: