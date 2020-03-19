How local businesses are helping during coronavirus

FILE IMAGE

LOGAN – The following is a list of businesses and services that are being offered amid this season of social distancing and self isolation due to the spread of the coronavirus. If your business or organization is doing something different to help people during this unique time, please let us know in the comments.

– Local restaurants have come together to offer free delivery service. See the list of participating restaurants and how to order here: cachevalleyrestaurantdelivery.com

– Majestic Mountain Sage is offering free bottles of disinfectant as well as bars of soap for washing your hands. These items will be left at their door at 2490 South 1350 West, Logan. Please take what you NEED, not what you want. You will be on camera. Disinfectant must be used within 7 days. Bottles are refillable, so bring them back and exchange for a fresh bottle.

– Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of operations each day solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

– Lee’s Marketplace is providing over-the-phone grocery ordering with FREE curbside pickup for people over the age of 60 so individuals don’t need to enter the store. Logan (435) 755-5100, Smithfield (435) 563-6251.

– Smith’s Food and Drug Stores will dedicate the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. solely to the needs of senior citizens until further notice. Additionally, Smith’s is also waiving pick-up fees on online orders received for curbside pickup from customers age 60 or older through at least April 18.

– LoDel, a restaurant delivery service in Logan, is offering free delivery for many of the restaurants in town. They are also offering same day turn around for any restaurant that wants to get up and running for deliveries.

Additional services and programs will be added as information becomes available