Latter-day Saint Church announces further adjustments to General Conference

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square provides sacred music during the Church's general conference.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced more changes for its upcoming general conference in April. The changes for the semi-annual event were sent to members of the faith in a message from top church leaders Thursday afternoon.

The letter outlined how each of the five sessions will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square, instead of the large Conference Center. Members of the Church’s First Presidency will preside and conduct each of the five sessions. Those who have been invited to speak or pray will be the only other attendees. The music for the conference will also be pre-recorded.

The changes were announced after the Church previously made adjustments to missionary service, temple work, and suspended weekly worship services and activities.

The letter from the Church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stated, “By making these adjustments, we feel we can assist those who are working to slow the spread and impact of this pandemic. We are grateful for them and continue to pray for them. We are touched by the many accounts we hear of ministering to those in need during these uncertain times.”

News Talk KVNU will broadcast all five sessions of General Conference, April 4-5. They can be heard at 102FM/610AM, online at kvnutalk.com, and on the new KVNU mobile app.

