Louis Mallea – *Updated Funeral Info

His parents, Jose B. Mallea and Josephine Marie Shurts, gave him the name Louis Leon Mallea on the day of his birth, July 18, 1939. Lou was the third child to arrive on the family homestead (Sheep Ranch) a few miles outside the city of Shoshone, Idaho.

He attended elementary, secondary, and high school in Shoshone, growing up in the creeks, lava beds, mountains, and wide open spaces of the Magic Valley.

Lou enlisted in the Air Force in 1957, attending basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB), Texas, followed by Security Police Training at Randolf AFB Texas.

Twenty two years later Lou retired as a Master Sergeant having lived or played a part in Plattsburgh AFB, New York, Burlington, Vermont, The Cuban missile Crisis, Selfridge AFB Michigan, Elemendorf AFB Alaska, The Good Friday Earthquake, Albany, Georgia, Ben Hoa Vietnam, Operation Paul Bunyon, South Korea, Operation Hula Hoop, Hickam AFB Hawaii, and F. E. Warren AFB Wyoming near Cheyenne, Wyoming. His medals include two bronze stars for valor.

As a civilian, Lou became a ditch digger, a shared owner of an excavation company, a gold miner, and the building inspector for the city of Hailey, Idaho, until retirement in 2002 when he moved to Tremonton, Utah.

Lou spent retirement trying to perfect his golf swing and started a golf ball collection of epic proportions. When not golfing, Lou had time for hunting, fishing, and was active with the VFW.

Lou arrived at the gates of heaven on March 4, 2020. He was greeted by his parents, his sisters Jody, Carol, and Nicki; his brother Joe; and his daughters Tina and Mary. Lou was overjoyed to see his wife Loretta as they begin a journey of time and all eternity.

Lou is survived by his brother Dick and leaves behind on earth a living legacy of six children; Mike (Karen) Brockman, Lori Mallea, Chris (Janet) Mallea, Kathy (Bob) Lee, Gary (Laura) Brockman, and Amanda (Josh) Rockhill; 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandkids.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Garland Utah Cemetery, Garland, Utah. A private family viewing will be held, please bring your favorite photo.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com