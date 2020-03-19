Nibley man previously charged with violence arrested again on similar crimes

Booking photo for Jose Mestre-Ortiz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Nibley man, who was previously convicted of domestic violence, has been arrested again on suspicion of abusing a woman and her children. Jose J. Mestre-Ortiz was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Mestre-Ortiz was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping, all second-degree felonies; along with child abuse, a class B misdemeanor.

Judge Brian Cannell read Mestre-Ortiz the charges and assigned him a public defender. He also left bail at $35,000 and ordered the suspect to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Mestre-Ortiz after receiving a complaint from the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS). The alleged victim disclosed a lengthy history of physical and verbal abuse to her and her children, occurring since 2007. She later provided a statement alleging numerous domestic violence incidents, including over 50 photographs of bruises and abrasions on both herself and her children.

In one incident, Mestre-Ortiz allegedly threw a child to the ground, causing him to strike his face on a toy. The child sustained a large laceration on his chin.

The woman also told deputies how Mestre-Ortiz supposedly held her hostage and kept her from going to work. He took her car keys and cell phone and prevented her from leaving for more than a day.

Detectives located Mestre-Ortiz at his job in Corrine and questioned him. He admitted to physically abusing the child after becoming frustrated. He later acknowledged to preventing the woman from leaving her home.

Court records show Mestre-Ortiz was arrested on similar offences in 2018. He later accepted a plea deal and was ordered to serve four days in jail and 12 months probation.

Mestre-Ortiz is scheduled to appear again in court March 24. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

