North Logan changes because of virus

March 19, 2020
A day after we heard from Logan Mayor Holly Daines about how her city is functioning during the pandemic, on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, North Logan Mayor Damon Cann was our guest.

He said, like other towns and cities, there are some temporary changes in place because of COVID-19. They have set up a website with information on everything from paying utility bills to upcoming planning and zoning meetings.

“We’ve got a lot of great things happening in the city right now. We’ve had to push the pause button on a few of those things, but right now we’re all hands on deck to make sure that the core city services continue to be provided to our residents, our businesses and that everyone that our city touches can hopefully have good information and the best of service that we’re able to provide…at this time,” he explained.

As far as recreation activities are concerned, Cann said they have plans in place so that when circumstances get back to a more normal way of life, they’ll be able to transition back into some of the soccer and baseball sports that people love to participate in.  The special website is northlogancity.org/covid-19.

Audio: North Logan Mayor Damon Cann talks with KVNU’s For the People host Jason Williams

 

 

