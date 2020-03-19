Vernon Larace Keller, 86, passed away March 18, 2020 at his home in Mink Creek, Idaho.

He was born November 12, 1933 in Mink Creek, Idaho the son of Emanuel Christopher and Mildred Bennett Keller.

He married Gloria Lee Larson on June 10, 1955 in the Logan Utah Temple. She preceded him in death on July 9, 1976. He married Sallee L. Sant on August 20, 1976 in Mink Creek. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2013.

He was a good singer and played the harmonica. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, hunting, skiing and golf. He was a member of the Lewis and Clark Volunteers (Mountain Men’s Club). He also loved snowmobiling and cooking (Dutch oven). He was an auxiliary deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy for the Preston Police Department and a member of Franklin County Search & Rescue. He was a farmer and farm equipment mechanic.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Sunday School and Young Men’s program.

He is survived by five sons and four daughters, Kelton (Denise) Keller of Alpine, Utah; Kim (Diana) Keller of Mink Creek, Idaho; Kurt Torfin of Texas; Clay (Nancy) Torfin of Preston, Idaho; Casey (Glenda) Torfin of Post Falls, Idaho; Kay (Jeff) Hill of West Jordan, Utah; Kristi (Brett) Hall of Preston, Idaho; Karla (Chris) Jensen of Logan, Utah; Karma (Doug) Wood of Logan, Utah; 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and by a sister, Aletha Parrish of North Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, two sisters and seven brothers.

Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00am in the Mink Creek Ward Chapel, 7316 North Capitol Hill Road, Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, only 10 persons will be allowed in the visitation room at a time so please allow for extra time. Interment will be in the Mink Creek, Idaho Cemetery.

