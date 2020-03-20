January 25, 1918 – March 18, 2020 – (age 102)

Dorothy Rae Tuttle Griffiths was born on January 25, 1918 in Smithfield, Utah to Rachel Louisa Hale and Edward Ray Tuttle. She passed away early Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, at the age of 102.

She was the third of 8 children. In her early years, Dorothy’s family moved many times. She lived in 27 homes in 9 towns in Utah, Idaho, and Kentucky by the time she graduated from Logan High School.

She married Nathan Benjamin Griffiths on September 8, 1936 in the Salt Lake Temple at the age of 18 1/2. They settled in his family home in Smithfield, Utah, where they lived the rest of their lives. They were blessed with 6 children. Three lived to adulthood.

Dorothy often followed Nathan to his jobs on construction sites, living and raising their children in a trailer house during the summers.

Full of life and love that exceeded her 5’2″ frame, Dorothy used her talents to bless others: sewing, quilting, interior decorating, cooking, building, gardening and loving. She had the unique ability to make everyone feel like they were her favorite.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in Relief Society, Young Women’s, Primary and Scouting. In 1981-82, she and Nathan served together in the Alabama, Birmingham Mission, and later as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters: Faye (Loyal) Andersen, Lyn (Dale) Swan, Kathleen Griffiths, 16 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, husband (1912-1996) and three children: Nathan Scott (1938-1940), Karen (1940-1944) and William Mark (1957); a great-grandson, Brendan Peck (2004-2016).

The family would like to thank Kathleen Griffiths for her care, companionship and compassionate service to our mother and grandmother.

A private family viewing and funeral service will be held. Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com