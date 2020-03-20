Idaho House adjourns, ending 2020 legislative session

Joy Thomas, chief of staff for the minority Democratic party, wipes down desks in the Idaho House of Representatives at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Two Idaho lawmakers are getting out of the Statehouse due to fears from the new coronavirus and others say their decision to remain is day to day. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House ended the 2020 legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the coronavirus with potential vetoes of several bills that they will now be powerless to do anything about. The House voted 32-28 Friday to end the session a day after the Senate went home.

One bill that could be vetoed bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. The other bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has until next week to make a decision. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says that if not for the virus, the House would have remained in session to override vetoes.